Naked Parolee Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail

A Riverside transient was in custody Saturday after the same police officer responded to two unrelated calls within minutes regarding the same man.

A victim witnessed the man stealing mail from her mailbox around 10 a.m on the 3200 block of Mulberry Street in Riverside. She confronted the suspect and recovered the stolen mail before he ran away.

An officer with the Riverside Police Department responded to the mail theft complaint and got a "good description" from the victim.

The officer was then dispatched to a nearby alleyway with a naked person close to the intersection of Lemon Street and Hewett Street. The naked person was identified as the same man involved in the earlier mail theft.

Daniel Rueda, a 42-year-old transient, was arrested for mail theft, indecent exposure and parole violations.