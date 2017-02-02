Natural History Museum: First Fridays Begin

The science of what we eat is first up on the music-learning-socializing schedule. Hobnob and learn on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Exposition Park institution.

Science is a part of your nightly dinner ritual, each and every night, whether you choose to microwave a burrito or employ a gas stove to boil some pasta water or you drive to a restaurant to find a quick nosh.

One doesn't have to dig too deeply into the whys and wherefores of dining to come back with the many ways our meals are connected with the principles of chemistry and physics and oodles of other science-specific areas (well, not astronomy, perhaps, but if we're all stardust, maybe our pasta and hamburgers and cereal can claim such cosmic origins, too, at least poetically).

The Natural History Museum's popular First Fridays series takes on a host of issues with each go-around, and its first foray out in 2017 will be highly grub-centric: "Serving Up Science: The Dish on Food" is the Feb. 3 theme of the soiree, which centers on idea-filled discussions and big tunes filling the big halls.

Scientists will lead a talk called "Your Plate & Your Gut" (expect an in-depth gaze into our "shifting food patterns") while a "Food for Thought" tour takes on "the connections between food and natural history."

And on the music side of the celebration? DAWN, Mndsgn, Oddisee, KCRW's Anne Litt, and DJ Aaron Byrd will keep the flowful feeling afoot.

We said this is a popular event before, but perhaps we should have typed "super-popular" or such. First Fridays is only a first-half-of-the-year kind of thing, and, as its name suggests, only happens once a month. Tickets do go, in short, so if science and sounds are your twin jams, and you have a hankering to know more about the vittles we eat, then be there on Feb. 3

More nights are to come, though, through June, so stay on top of themes, performers, and all of the high-minded vibery that emanates from our smartie-smart, dino-packed, diorama-riffic center o' science in Exposition Park.

