Neighborhood Nosh: Taste of the Eastside

Sup on some of Silver Lake's best eats (and Echo Park, and Highland Park, and...) On tap to join the April 30 foodie festivity? Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Diablo Taco.

If you triple-checked the hours, and tripled up with a trio of friends (so perhaps that's "quadrupled up," rather), and you plotted out a course around Echo Park and Highland Park and Eagle Rock and Silver Lake and Atwater Village, you maybe could visit every single restaurant participating in the 2017 Taste of the Eastside in a day.

We're going to break out that "maybe" one more time, and put it in italics: maybe. There are a lot of food favorites jumping into the 7th annual nosh-around-a-few-neighborhoods event, and trying to eat/drink something at all of them over a few hours probably isn't possible.

Unless... You head for the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens on Sunday afternoon, April 30, where the restaurants will all be gathered. Meaning no maps will be needed once you're there, but having a trio of friends is a solid idea, as you'll want people to discuss every single bite with, or most of the bites, anyhow.

A ticket is $45 ahead of the final day of April and $55 once you're there. And the beneficiary? That's the Rose Scharlin Nursery School, a Silver Lake landmark that's been educating young'uns since 1939.

As for the participant list? It's big. Attempt to make your arms as big as Echo Park and Silver Lake and Highland Park and Eagle Rock and Atwater, and you'll get a sense of where everyone is coming from.

Diablo Taco, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Fat Dragon of Silver Lake, Red Herring, and several other joints'll be placing the flavorful samples out for lookie-loos strollin' on by.

Silver Lake Wines shall be there, and Mohawk Bend, too, so think crafty cocktails and Greenbar Craft Distillery. As for the nice brew end of the Sunday soiree? State Brewing, El Segundo Brewing, and Highland Brewing will have the foams.

There is music, of course — KCRW DJs, Best Western, and Playground'll have the flows/sounds to feast by — and a general genial atmosphere of neighborhoodiness, something even LA is known for.

We won't even type "surprise, surprise" there, for anyone from Echo Park or Atwater or most any interesting neck of these here LA woods know that community to-dos, like Taste of the Eastside, only further draw upon what's already there: A nice sense of knowing one another, or at least knowing several one anothers, giving our neighborhood get-togethers some real heart.

