Fans Roast New LA Chargers Logo

When the Chargers organization announced the move to Los Angeles Thursday, they changed their logo on social media, and fans unleashed an all-out blitz.

The letters "LA" in white are connected on a blue background with a lightning bolt shooting to the right of the logo.

The Dodgers logo has always connected the "L" with the "A" on a blue background.

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning quickly jumped on social media to draw its own comparison. The tweet has gone viral.

Check out some of the responses on Twitter: