Debuting May 27, 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT! will take guests at Disney California Adventure Park through the fortress of The Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. Guests will board a gantry lift which launches them into a daring adventure as they join Rocket in an attempt to set free his fellow Guardians. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort) (PRNewsfoto/Disney Parks)

Disney theme parks have a big summer ahead: new attractions including The Guardians of the Galaxy ride in California and the Avatar world of Pandora in Florida are making their debut.

Beginning May 27, Disney will unveil the "Guardians of the Galaxy ­– Mission: BREAKOUT!" ride where the former "The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror" stands at the Orange County park.

The ride promises a breath-taking free-fall accompanied by Star Lord's "awesome mix tape," as well as new audio and visual effects.

Disneyland also reminded guests that the Main Street Electrical Parade would be extended through Aug. 20. New characters would also be roaming the happiest place on Earth, including Moana, Chewbacca, Groot, Captain America and Spider-Man.

Also arriving later in 2017: "Star Tours – The Adventures Continue."

The nighttime "Fantasmic!" show will re-open this summer, and the Disneyland Railroad and Rivers of America would return as well.

Over on the East Coast, the mystical world of Pandora seen in James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will emerge the same day.

Floating mountains grace the sky while exotic plants fill the colorful landscape inside Pandora - The World of AVATAR, opening May 27, 2017, at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora - The World of AVATAR will bring a variety of new experiences to the park, including a family-friendly attraction called Na'vi River Journey and new food & beverage and merchandise locations. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) (PRNewsfoto/Disney Parks)

Photo credit: Disney Parks

The brand new land at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida "will transport guests to a mystical world of bioluminescent rainforests, floating mountains and soaring banshees."