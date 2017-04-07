New: Hello Kitty Mini Cafe in Arcadia

Make for Westfield Santa Anita for sweet treats straight from the world of the Sanrio superstar. Opening date? Friday, April 7.

If you've enjoyed a thorough schooling in all things Sanrio, then you know that A) the Japan-born powerhouse company has been around since 1960 and B) Hello Kitty, Sanrio's best-known character, is not a cat but a girl and C) Hello Kitty-type to-dos can literally spring up, around Southern California, at any moment.

Consider the large-scale Japanese American National Museum exhibition from a couple of years back, "Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty," and ponder the Hello Kitty-themed pop-up container at the Irvine Spectrum.

And now consider this: A new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe is making its bow-topped, sparkly-sweet debut at the Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia on Friday, April 7.

Where will all of this adorable edibleness be unfurling? Make for the Level 1 Center Court at the shopping mall. And if you're one of the first 50 customers ahead of the 11 a.m. opening on April 7, you'll nab the "free drink of your choice."

The first 100 customers will receive "a small commemorative gift with purchase."

Eater LA shared a menu, which is just as cake-y and tart-tastic as a Hello Kitty fan might expect. Donut macarons, blackberry mint lemonade, and birthday cake will all be available (and nearly everything on the menu, save a couple of items, is under ten dollars).

Have your bow on? Your backpack covered in Hello Kitty patches? Know your Sanrio stuff, and are you ready to share your devotion to this ever-popular cute-verse with other fans waiting in the queue?

Head over on April 7, or any of the days to come, for your cake-dorable Hello Kitty beverages and treats.

