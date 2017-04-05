Whittier police released a sketch on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 of a man suspected of fatally shooting Juan Gabriel Ramirez Mendez in 2011. Police hope the sketch will help them find his killer.

Over six years after a man was murdered in front of his 7-year-old daughter in Whittier, police released a sketch of his suspected killer Wednesday.

Whittier police responded to a "call of shots fired" at a Whittier apartment complex located at 8930 Painter Avenue at around 8:43 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2011, according to Whittier police.

When officers arrived, they found Juan Gabriel Ramirez Mendez, dead at the scene.

Police said Wednesday that "a composite sketch of the shooter has been created with the assistance of eye witnesses," according to a statement from the Whittier Police Department.

No detailed description of the man was available.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to identify the man in the sketch was asked to call the Whittier Police Department's Homicide Detail at 562-567-9267.