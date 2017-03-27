Ever wish you could peek at the mail inside your mailbox before you get home?

Well, now you can thanks to a new United States Postal Service notification system called Informed Delivery.

The optional notification sends an email to users containing black-and-white photos of the exterior of soon to be delivered letter-sized mail pieces. The notifications are only sent on days when mail is being delivered to the home.

It "benefits the entire household, ensuring that everyone sees the mail each day, not just those that retrieve the mail from the physical mailbox," according to USPS.

The free service is currently available in areas of California, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C. It will be rolled out nationwide this year.

You can use the Zip Code lookup tool to see if Informed Delivery is offered in your area.