Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House is about to get virtual. The Los Angeles City Council approved $133,000 on April 5 for a virtual reality tour of the National Historic Landmark.

Wright built the Hollyhock House from 1917 to 1920 for Pennsylvanian oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. It was designed before the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires buildings be handicap-accessible, so parts of it do not have easy access for everyone. The virtual reality tour is expected to include all of these inaccessible areas.

Almost a decade after it was built, Barnsdall gave the Hollyhock House and the surrounding land to the city, so that it could serve as an arts and recreation center in honor of her father and oil operator, Theodore Newton Barnsdall. The house became a public museum in the 1970s.

