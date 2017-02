This little newborn jaguar is ready to rock 'n' roll! The bouncing baby boy was welcomed to the Living Desert Zoo in Southern California Jan. 26. He and his mother Magia are bonding well. His gender was revealed during a Facebook Live days before, confirming he was a male. He was a part of the second litter born to Magia and father Memo. While the little guy looks cute as can be, he will be off-limits to the exhibits for a few months. But you can watch him 24/7 on the zoo's JagCam here.