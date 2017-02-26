North Hollywood High School's "A" Team won this year's Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Science Bowl Regional Competition Sunday in downtown Los Angeles. This is North Hollywood High School's 18th regional title in the last 20 years.

The team showed "an outstanding grasp of advanced science, math and technology concepts, quick reflexes and grace under pressure,'' said the LADWP's Walter Zeisl. The competition uses a television game show format where students answer questions. the academic bowl is complete with toss-up and bonus questions, buzzers and timed responses.

Team members each receive the $1,000 Hitachi Scholarship and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent Los Angeles in the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl April 27 to May 1.

North Hollywood High School's "B'' Team placed second in the competition followed by Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies and Palisades Charter High School in third and fourth place, respectively.

Students used various materials to build a robotic claw device in the hands-on competition, won by Lincoln High School. Its team members each receive a $250 scholarship.