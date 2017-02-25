On a warm and sunny day 20 years ago, the nation watched as one of Los Angeles' most hellacious police shootouts unfolded on live television. Two brazen bank robbers clad in dark ski masks and heavy body armor unleashed an unmatched assault on officers, spraying about 1,300 armor-piercing rounds from fully automatic assault rifles. More than 300 law enforcement officers responded, many of them with only small arms. The bloody 44-minute showdown ended with the gunmen dying in the street and 11 officers and seven civilians wounded or injured.