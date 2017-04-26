A search intensified Wednesday, April 26, 2017, for the killer of a 50-year-old man gunned down in Norwalk while going door to door collecting donations for a children's charity.

Matthew Glover was gunned down at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, near Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Glover was going door to door seeking donations for Care for the Children after members of the charity had painted addresses on curbs in the neighborhood several weeks ago. He was struck several times in the upper body and died at the scene.

The group's director told the station that he thinks Glover, who had recently moved back to Los Angeles from Arizona, was caught in a cross-fire.

Evidence at the scene suggests there were two assailants firing shots.

Ted Goslin, a resident who lives nearby, said he heard six to 10 shots ring out shortly after Glover had knocked on his door.

"A few minutes later I heard the shots -- high pitch rapid fire," he said. "I didn't know until I walked out there had been a shooting and it was the same gentleman who had knocked on my door."

Glover's father told NBC4 that his son had a history of drug use, but had cleaned up and was living at a sober living house.

Family said he ad never been in a gang and don’t know of any reason he might be targeted.

Investigators said that part of the neighborhood is dangerous, and there have been other shootings in that area, but they still don’t know why this one occurred. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.