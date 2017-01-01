Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed in Simi Valley Crash

An off-duty LAPD officer was killed in a crash in Simi Valley early on Jan. 1, 2017.

Police have confirmed an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was killed in a two-car crash in Simi Valley early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. a crash was reported near Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive in Simi Valley, Simi Valley police said.

One person died at the scene.

Later Sunday morning, Deputy Chief Joseph May of the Simi Valley Police Department confirmed an off-duty LAPD officer had been killed in the crash. The identity of the officer was not immediately released.

What led up to the crash was unknown.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the crash, noted police.