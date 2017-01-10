An officer was critically injured in a crash while he was responding to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in Pomona on Tuesday. Angie Crouch reports live for NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Published 28 minutes ago)

An officer was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning while responding to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Pomona.

The hit-and-run crash happened in the 2200 block of North Garey Avenue around 6:35 Tuesday morning, Pomona police said in a statement.

A 60-year-old man was walking across the street when he was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP noted the man was not in a crosswalk.

A nine-year veteran of the Pomona Police Department was responding to the crash when he collided with a Ford Explorer in the 1400 block of North Garey Avenue, according to CHP. He was ejected from his motorcycle after he collided with the car, which was making a left-hand turn.

The 32-year-old officer suffered head injuries and was airlifted to USC Medical Center where he is in critical condition, CHP told NBC4.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 22-year-old Pomona resident, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the CHP. He was questioned at the Pomona Police Station.

The driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run crash, a 21-year-old Pomona resident, initially drove away from the scene of the crash. However, he later returned to the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to CHP.

Investigators went to the man's home and questioned him, but he was not arrested. Investigators are looking for witnesses and additional evidence to determine if he was the driver involved in the crash, noted CHP. If they determine he was the driver, he will be arrested on felony hit-and-run charges.

The California Highway Patrol's Southern Division is investigating both crashes.

Garey Avenue was closed in both directions Tuesday morning.