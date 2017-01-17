LAPD Officer Shoots Suspect at Anaheim Nursery

An LAPD officer shot a suspect at a nursery in Anaheim. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A suspect was shot Tuesday in Anaheim by a Los Angeles police officer assigned to an FBI task force investigating a homicide out of Las Vegas.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in a nursery yard at 2715 W. Broadway, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The 24-year-old man, was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange in critical condition, the sergeant said.

According to the FBI, Oscar Ramirez may have been working at the nursery when the task force found him. He was struck in the shoulder.

Police say he was carrying a spade-like tool attached to a metal pipe, when he allegedly refused to put it down.

"He had that tool he was armed with it and he did lunge at the officers prior to the officer-involved shooting," LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The suspect is accused of shooting 37-year old Charles Dontae Davis in what Las Vegas police describe as a drug-related killing. They issued a warrant for his arrest in December. Officials won't say how they tracked him to the nursery in Anaheim.

The officer works for the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI task force was assisting Las Vegas police in looking for the fugitive, said the FBI's Laura Eimiller.