A pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver in Garden Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver in Orange County on Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Buena Park Police Department were chasing a stolen vehicle on the 5 Freeway when the driver took to surface streets in the Disneyland area.

The chase ended around 7:35 p.m., when officers performed a PIT maneuver along Main Street in Garden Grove.

Aerial footage showed the driver being taken into custody along with a passenger.

