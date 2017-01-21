Officials Urge Evacuations as Major Storm Approaches SoCal

Mud flows in Iron Canyon on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as a series of winter storms hit SoCal.

Officials are urging some Southern California residents to evacuate their homes as a major storm approaches. Rainfall is expected Saturday evening, with the heaviest intensities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Evacuation notices were issued for homes in the vicinity of the recent Sand Fire and a voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents in Camarillo Springs.

Evacuation notices have been issued for approximately 120 Santa Clarita homes in the vicinity of the recent Sand Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita station.

The affected area includes Placerita Canyon Rd. to the south, Sand Canyon Rd. to the west boundary, and Iron Canyon Road on the northern boundary.

The notices were issued in advance of a storm which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the increased risk of mud and debris flows to the area.

Residents in the affected areas are being urged to evacuate no later than 10 p.m. Saturday.

The evacuation center is at Canyon High School located at 19300 Nadal Street in Santa Clarita.

Animals may be taken to the Castaic Animal Shelter at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic.

Similarly, residents in Camarillo Springs have received voluntary evacuation orders which will begin Sunday at 6 a.m.

The Red Cross Emergency Shelter in Camarillo opens Sunday at 6 a.m. It is located in the Leisure Village Recreation building at 1200 Leisure Village Drive in Camarillo.