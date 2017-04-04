Body cam footage released on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, shows the moments before and after a deadly police shooting in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body cam footage Tuesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred last month.

On March 4, a truck driver failed to pull over for a broken tag light and a pursuit ensued.

After losing control and crashing the vehicle, the driver started reversing toward officers, NBC affiliate KFOR reported.

The footage shows the driver, 38-year-old George Lee Seeton, throw the truck in reverse as the officer takes cover behind the patrol car and fires his weapon.

The trooper and the officer both fired, striking the suspect.

They tried to revive Seeton, but he died at the scene.

