Oklahoma City Police Release Body Cam Footage From Deadly Shooting | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Oklahoma City Police Release Body Cam Footage From Deadly Shooting

By KFOR

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Body cam footage released on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, shows the moments before and after a deadly police shooting in Oklahoma City.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The Oklahoma City Police Department released body cam footage Tuesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred last month.

    On March 4, a truck driver failed to pull over for a broken tag light and a pursuit ensued. 

    After losing control and crashing the vehicle, the driver started reversing toward officers, NBC affiliate KFOR reported

    The footage shows the driver, 38-year-old George Lee Seeton, throw the truck in reverse as the officer takes cover behind the patrol car and fires his weapon. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/31] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Whitney Irick

    The trooper and the officer both fired, striking the suspect. 

    They tried to revive Seeton, but he died at the scene. 

    Read more from KFOR

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices