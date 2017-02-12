After a fire ignited under a freeway bridge, one person died in a homeless encampment Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

A person died in a fire at a homeless encampment in Santa Ana Sunday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

A passerby called 911 reporting smoke near the Discovery Science Foundation & Discovery Cube in Santa Ana at 6:36 a.m.

Once fire crews arrived, they found the fire underneath a bridge near N. Broadway, where they discovered a homeless encampment under the 5 Freeway.

Santa Ana police were investigating after a person was found dead.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

As of 12 p.m., the area was still so hot from the fire that the coroner and firefighters could not get inside.

There could be more bodies, said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Bertagna also said the fire didn't appear suspicious.