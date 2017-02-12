1 Dead in Homeless Encampment Fire Under Santa Ana Freeway | NBC Southern California
LA

1 Dead in Homeless Encampment Fire Under Santa Ana Freeway

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    After a fire ignited under a freeway bridge, one person died in a homeless encampment Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    (Published 37 minutes ago)

    A person died in a fire at a homeless encampment in Santa Ana Sunday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

    A passerby called 911 reporting smoke near the Discovery Science Foundation & Discovery Cube in Santa Ana at 6:36 a.m.

    Once fire crews arrived, they found the fire underneath a bridge near N. Broadway, where they discovered a homeless encampment under the 5 Freeway.

    Santa Ana police were investigating after a person was found dead.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 02/03] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Thomas Bravo

    The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

    As of 12 p.m., the area was still so hot from the fire that the coroner and firefighters could not get inside. 

    There could be more bodies, said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. 

    Bertagna also said the fire didn't appear suspicious. 

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices