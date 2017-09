One person died after a vehicle overturned and caught flames on the southbound 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa near the 73 Freeway transition.

Authorities responded to the incident around 12:20 a.m. and have closed the southbound 73 Freeway transition to the 55 Freeway until further notice, according to the Orange County California Highway Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.