Original Ren Faire: Holidazzle Sale

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire capers in Irwindale beginning on April 8, 2017. Want to snag a deal ahead of the event? Buy your ticket ahead of Jan. 2.

A lavish Renaissance celebration has a few things in common with all of the bells, whistles, bows, and wreaths of the yuletide season.

For one? A lot of velvet and lace appears in both elegant earlier-era attire and at Christmas, what with our fancy table runners and dressy outfits and the special drapery that goes around the tree.

For two? Sumptuous roasted meats often take centerstage come the 25th of December. And what's a solid Renaissance whoop-di-do without several turkey leg sightings?

And as for colorful, music-laden spectacle? The sparkliest of stretches and a festival full of shiny knights and crown-sporting queens both have a lock.

And our point here, a point that's as defined as a jouster's lance, is this: The merriest moment of the year is the perfect time for The Original Renaissance Faire to hold its annual Holidazzle Sale.

Which is on now, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

True, the first day of the Irwindale extravaganza, which is rich in performances and jousts and turkey legs and vendors purveying in all sorts of ye olde goodes, is still over three months away.

But if you know you'll go, and you want to gift your BFWLMM (your best friend who loves medieval merrymakery), alighting upon a ticket during the Holidazzle Sale is as easy as a falcon lands upon an outstretch arm.

Regular adult admission to the weekends-only festival, which opens on April 8 and wraps on Sunday, May 21, 2017, is $29.95, but the Holidazzle Sale has 'em for $21 each.

Goode? Goode. Ye olde awesomeness, saving money in advance, and all that. Now don some velvet, find a turkey leg, and get to dreaming of spring flings.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations