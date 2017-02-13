Oroville Emergency Prompts Response From SoCal Agencies

Nearly 200,000 thousand people were ordered to evacuate their Northern California neighborhoods as the spillway from the nation's tallest dam is on the brink of possible disaster. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Nearly 200,000 thousand people were ordered to evacuate their Northern California neighborhoods Sunday as the spillway from the nation's tallest dam is on the brink of possible disaster.

The Oroville Dam is just outside of Oroville, about an hour north of Sacramento, and serves mainly to provide drinking water.

Due to the emergency involving the Oroville dam and spillway that is threatening to flood the town, several Southern California agencies are heading north to assist rescue teams there.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is sending an Urban Search and Rescue team.

A 14-member team with the Long Beach Fire Department Flood Rescue team has already been deployed to the area.

The Ventura County Fire Department is also sending a 14-member Swift Water Rescue team.

And, the Orange County Fire Authority, the city of Orange and Anaheim all teamed up to deploy a 15-person Swift Water Rescue team late Sunday evening.