Over 200 SoCal Jobs Available at Home Depot Hiring Event

A Home Depot hiring sign sits in one of its stores.

Home Depot is offering over 200 part-time and seasonal jobs in Southern California at a Los Angeles hiring event Friday.

The event is part of a larger effort to fill more than 80,000 spring positions nationwide, because spring is the company's busiest season.

"Opportunities include sales and cashier positions across all departments," a statement from company read. At Friday's event, on-site interviews will be conducted for "permanent part-time and seasonal jobs," and people will be hired on the spot, Home Depot confirmed.

The hiring event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 3695 Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles. To find available jobs in your area for this spring, visit the Home Depot careers website.