Part of Bouquet Canyon Road Shut Down Friday

A portion of Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed Friday afternoon in advance of a coming storm, officials said Thursday.

The road closure will take place at noon and continue throughout the weekend or until road conditions allow, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

The road will be closed between the gate approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road -- near mile marker 12.55, just south of Big Oaks Lodge --

to the gate near the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest -- near mile

marker 15.97, two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road.

Once the storm passes Department of Public Works personnel will inspect the roadway and open it when appropriate to do so.

County road closure information is available at http://dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.