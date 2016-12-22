Part of Bouquet Canyon Road Shut Down Friday | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA

Part of Bouquet Canyon Road Shut Down Friday

By City News Service

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A portion of Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed Friday afternoon in advance of a coming storm, officials said Thursday.

    The road closure will take place at noon and continue throughout the weekend or until road conditions allow, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

    The road will be closed between the gate approximately six miles south of Spunky Canyon Road -- near mile marker 12.55, just south of Big Oaks Lodge --
    to the gate near the southern boundary of Angeles National Forest -- near mile
    marker 15.97, two miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road.

    Once the storm passes Department of Public Works personnel will inspect the roadway and open it when appropriate to do so.

    2016 Southern California Year in Photos

    [2016 UPDATED 12/20] 2016 Southern California Year in Photos
    KNBC-TV

    County road closure information is available at http://dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices