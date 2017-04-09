Pasadena Chalk Festival: New Museum Exhibit

i madonnari festivals happen around the world, but one of the best-known of the bunch has flowered right here in Pasadena. It's the annual Pasadena Chalk Festival, a Father's Day Weekend tradition that draws "thousands of visitors to Paseo Colorado." The colorful, look-down festival started at Pasadena City Hall a quarter century ago, as a much smaller party, but today is famous for being one of the must-see, oh-so-free chalk celebrations. Now the Pasadena Museum of History is paying homage to all of that sidewalk-stellar creativity in a new, photo-filled exhibit. That's right: You won't need to look at the ground, but rather straight ahead, at the museum walls, to get your chalk-tastic fill of this longtime favorite.