Pasadena Cop Helps At-Risk Youth Realize They Are Not Alone

Pasadena Police Officer Roxanne Haines is making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth. Kathy Vara reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Pasadena Police Officer Roxanne Haines is using her skills from the streets to help young people stay on the right track.

As director of the Pasadena Police Activities League, Haines has seen her life come full circle.

She was also once a kid in need.

"It bridges the gap once they know you've been where they are," Haines said. "They're like, 'Whoa, but you're a cop,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, but I was a kid once too.'"

She meets with vulnerable youth at the Salvation Army Youth Center, a safe haven where they do more than just work on homework.

"We take the kids horseback riding, golfing, boxing," Haines said.

And in the game of life, she is scoring high points with these kids.

"She helps me a lot and she always gives me hugs, sweaty hugs,' Kyron Hightower said.

She stands by their side through the ups and downs of life.

"She talks to me, like if I'm going through something bad, she'll help me with that," Reggie Young said.

Haines' ability to talk to people has served her well as a member of the Pasadena Police Department's Crisis Response Team.

"We see people where they are at their low," Haines said.

She has been called on to negotiate people down from the Colorado Street Bridge, also referred to as "the Suicide Bridge."

"Being able to converse with someone to tell them there is more to look forward to in life and that you can make it through and you are not alone," Haines said.

And she has helped the kids realize they are also not alone.

"I see her as one of my family members," Young said. "Being able to work with these kids, to lead them, to guide them, has been phenomenal."