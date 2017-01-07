Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings in Pasadena | NBC Southern California
Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings in Pasadena

By Staff and Wire Services

    At least two people died in separate shootings Saturday in Pasadena, but it's unclear whether the two homicides were related.

    The shootings happened shortly after midnight, one on Pepper Street and North Fair Oaks Avenue, the other on West California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue, Pasadena police said.

    Further information on the victims and any suspect information were not immediately available. It is unknown if there were more victims.

    Police are investigating if the two shootings were related.

    The southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway transition to California Boulevard is expected to be closed until at least 3:30 a.m. for the investigation, police said.

