Police Hunt for Motive in Pastor Attack

A San Fernando pastor was attacked and police were trying to figure out what the motive behind it all was Thursday, March 23, 2017.

A pastor is recovering from hip surgery after he was attacked, but detectives and family members aren't revealing the identity of a man who went after him.

The pastor's son said Thursday Rudy Trujillo's two-hour surgery went well, but he doesn't know why his father was attacked.

"Those who know him know he's a wisecracker, he's a jokester," his son Joshua said. "He's still keeping very positive and very strong in his faith."

Witnesses and the victim said a former member of his church attacked the pastor outside a building where he frequently has meetings. It was all caught on video as several surveillance cameras were posted nearby. The pastor's son Joshua said there's cellphone video of the attack that he hasn't seen, but detectives with San Fernando police have yet to release any footage, and have asked family members not to identify the accused attacker until they can investigate.

"I don't know a specific dispute that he had with my dad, but I've heard the same stories and comments that he's having major issues," Joshua said.

In addition to surgery, Trujillo also needed stitches on the back of his head.

Priscilla, the pastor's daughter-in-law, was also shaken up by the attack.

"I just lost my father a month ago on Valentine's Day. Just to hear the fact someone did this to him his very hard," she said.

Truillo is a well-known pastor in the San Fernando area who works with the mayor's gang reduction and youth development program. His son says his father was organizing an event next week to stop gang violence and they've already talked about the importance of forgiving his attacker.

"We already know that our faith requires us to love those that hurt us, to extend forgiveness. We know that love is greater than hate and forgiveness is greater than vengeance," Joshua said.

Police said they are still looking for attacker and are urging him to turn himself in. The family was told it would be a six-week recovery from the hip replacement surgery.