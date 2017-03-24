Peacock Day at LA Arboretum

If you adore the Arcadia garden and its famous wandering peacocks, spend Saturday, March 25 learning more about the birds' fascinating lives. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

A peacock rarely saunters, or gambols, or ambles, but he does, most assuredly, strut with flair, finesse, and fabulousness.

And there is truly no better place in Southern California to see this age-old, feather-large, look-at-me strut than at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden in Arcadia.

For while the sizable spread is known for a multitude of sights and features — Lucky Baldwin's Queen Anne Cottage, the Santa Anita Depot, the Redwood Grove, Turtle Pond — is it a certain superstar, one that is in possession of a tail that's ready to fan out a moment's notice.

It's hard to miss the peacocks that roam the Arboretum, and it will be especially difficult on Saturday, March 25, which is the birds' special holiday at the flora-elegant destination.

'Yes, that's Peacock Day, an occasion that spotlights the avian residents of the garden, residents that can claim an Arboretum storyline that stretches back to the 1800s and Mr. Lucky Baldwin, the former owner of Santa Anita Ranchero, himself.

And while the the Arboretum is no longer Santa Anita Ranchero, it still is home to a number of glorious, admire-from-a-distance peacocks.

And peafowl, too, of course. There are a few must-knows about watching these celebrity strutters while visiting the Arboretum, on Peacock Day or any day, so bone up on your feathery 411.

The doings on March 25 are as multi-shaded as a peacock's much-photographed fan. A Peacock Discovery Trail, a peacock-themed art exhibition, the exploration of the peacocks' "amazing habits and natural attributes," and a talk all about peacock plumage are some of the delightful diversions of the day.

Indian classical music and food are also on the roster.

How to join the birdly happening and connect with these iridescent-of-feather favorites? Just pay admission to the garden and join the activities for free.

Once you know more about the peacock, future visits to the Arboretum will see you breaking out the facts and lore for your friends whenever a peacock crosses your path. Which, at the Arboretum, definitely is a thing that happens on the regular.

