Red Line Disrupted After Man Hit by Train, Killed

A man was discovered dead after being hit by the Metro Red Line Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in the East Hollywood area.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by the Metro Red Line Sunday morning while passengers were aboard in the East Hollywood area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Transit Policing Division said.

The man was struck between the Hollywood/Western and Vermon/Sunset Station by a train heading to Union Station at 6 a.m.

No others were injured and all passengers were safely removed from the train.

Service was disrupted between Hollywood/Vine - Vermont/Santa Monica pending an investigation.

Bus shuttles were requested at the scene.