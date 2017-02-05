Red Line Disrupted After Man Hit by Train, Killed | NBC Southern California
LA

Red Line Disrupted After Man Hit by Train, Killed

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A man was discovered dead after being hit by the Metro Red Line Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in the East Hollywood area. (Published 23 minutes ago)

    A pedestrian was struck and killed by the Metro Red Line Sunday morning while passengers were aboard in the East Hollywood area, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Transit Policing Division said.

    The man was struck between the Hollywood/Western and Vermon/Sunset Station by a train heading to Union Station at 6 a.m. 

    No others were injured and all passengers were safely removed from the train.

    Service was disrupted between Hollywood/Vine - Vermont/Santa Monica pending an investigation. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 02/03] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Thomas Bravo

    Bus shuttles were requested at the scene. 

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices