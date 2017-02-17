Person Found Dead Inside Car Submerged in Flood Waters

One person was found dead inside a car fully submerged in storm waters on a day of widespread flooding across Southern California, officials said.

The victim's car was in the area of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives, a Victorville residential neighborhood, Friday evening, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. When a rescue group reached the car, they found the victim dead inside.

One other person was rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department from the top of a partially submerged vehicle nearby, firefighters said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The death marked at least the second attributed to Friday's storm. In Sherman Oaks, a man died after being shocked by downed power lines.