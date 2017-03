Bella is the pet of the week for Thursday March 30, 2017.

ID: A1686953

"Bella" is a 5-year-old long haired Chihuahua who was turned in by her owners because they did not have enough time for her. She is sweet, walks well on the leash and loves people. She'll snuggle in your lap. Her former owners say she is friendly with dogs, cats and children.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)