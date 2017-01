Blythe is the pet of the week for Thursday Jan. 26, 2017.

ID: A1678168

She is an 11-week-old Chihuahua mix breed puppy. She was brought in with her brother as a stray and will be available for adoption on Jan. 31 at the East Valley Animal Shelter.

She is very sweet and only 4 pounds. Blythe will stay small and makes a great pet for small living spaces.