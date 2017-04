Homer is the pet of the week for Thursday April 6, 2017.

Homer is the pet of the week for Thursday April 6, 2017.

ID: A1689599

He is a 2 year old Maltese-poodle mix who came to the shelter as a stray. Homer likes going for walks and gets along well with his kennel mate. He'll need some grooming, but he'll pay you back with lots of affection and years of companionship.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)