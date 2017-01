Clover is the pet of the week for Thursday Jan. 5, 2017.

ID: A1674860

She is a 1-year-old female Maltese-poodle mix. She's a sweet little dog with lots of energy who needs an active home.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)