Dee Dee is the Pet of the Week for Thursday Feb. 16, 2017.

ID: A1680910

Dee Dee is a 1-year-old female Cairn terrier mix. This sweet, slightly shy girl came in as a stray with an 8-year-old dog. Her personality will shine with some love and care to make her feel safe and secure. Dee Dee would likely do well in a home with another dog.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)