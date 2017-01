Doodles is a 7-year-old neutered silky terrier mix. He came in as a stray about a week ago. He's really sweet and gets along with other small dogs. He likes to go for walks and gives kisses. He still has a lot of energy and needs lots of attention. He will make a great addition to an active family.

ID: A1676284

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)