Franklin is the pet of the week for Thursday Jan. 12, 2017.

ID: A1675914

He's an orange 4-month-old short-haired tabby kitten. This sweet guy loves to cuddle right into your arms. Franklin and his two brothers are looking for their fur-ever homes and will be available for adoption at the West Valley Animal Shelter Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 a.m.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)