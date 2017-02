Grace is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.

ID: A1676285

She is a 7-year-old spayed female miniature Pinscher mix, who was turned in by the owner. She gets along with other small dogs and does well with people. She would do well in a household with no children.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)