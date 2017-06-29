Pet of the Week: Jellybean | NBC Southern California
Pet of the Week: Jellybean

    KNBC-TV
    Jellybean is the pet of the week for Thursday June 29, 2017.

    ID: A1710638

    She is a 6-year-old spayed Shih Tzu/Lhasa Apso mix. She's a sweet little girl who gets along well with her kennel mates. She walks really well on the leash and has a lot of spunk for her age. She likes to be held and would be a great new addition to any family. She's a very happy little dog that just needs a forever home. 

    Jellybean will be available for adoption at the West Valley Animal Shelter on July 2 at 11 a.m. 

    • West Valley Shelter
    • 20655 Plummer Street
    • Chatsworth, CA 91311
    • (818) 756-9325 (center)

    Published 5 hours ago

