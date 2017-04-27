Pet of the Week: Johnny

Johnny is the Pet of the Week for Thursday April 27, 2017.

ID: A1694454

Johnny is a 1-year-old male terrier mix. He came in as a stray. He gets along well with his kennel mates and loves people. He's got a lot of spunk and walks well on the leash. He's got a great personality and would make a great addition to any family.

Johnny will be available for adoption at the West Valley animal shelter.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)