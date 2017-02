Marley is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.

Marley is the pet of the week for Thursday Feb. 9, 2017.

ID: A1311022

Marley is a 5-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix. He gets along with other small dogs and like to be held -- making him a great lap dog.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)