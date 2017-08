Oscar is the pet of the week for Thursday Aug. 31, 2017.

ID: A1724825

Oscar is a 2-year-old male Chihuahua who came to the shelter as a stray. This sweet dog gets along well with his kennelmate. He likes to cuddle and be held. Oscar just needs a loving safe environment with someone to love him forever.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)