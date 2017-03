Sinead is the pet of the week for Thursday March 16, 2017.

Sinead is a 1-year-old female Yorkshire terrier who came into the LA Animal Services shelter as a stray. She's sweet and needs a loving home.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)