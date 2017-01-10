Pete's Music to Close Its Doors in Anaheim

Pete's Music in Anaheim has been a staple for musicians in the area for decades, but the Anaheim location will close its doors next month mainly due to high rent prices. Jonathan Gonzalez reports live for NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Pete's Music in Anaheim has been a staple for musicians in the area since it first opened in 1978, but the Orange County mainstay will soon close its doors mainly due to high rent prices.

Pete Surowski opened the store's first location on Katella Avenue and Euclid Street as a spot where he could teach music, yet it quickly turned into a music shop.

Now the store sits at its third location in Anaheim in nearly 40 years. Its latest move was in 2012 when the store moved down the street to the corner of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue because of high rent prices.

Owner of Pete's Music in Anaheim, Pete Surowski stands in the store on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Photo credit: Jonathan Gonzalez

Although the store got a better deal on rent at their current location, their lease is coming up next month.

Surowski said he still might have had to close the shop if rent prices at his current location had stayed the same, but the store is facing another steep rent increase, which means Pete's Music is going to say goodbye to Anaheim next month.

"Well, it's definitely bittersweet," Surowski said. "We've made lots of friends over the years and we've seen young musicians grow up and bring their families in and bring their kids in and sometimes even their grandkids, so we've met a lot of really good people and will definitely miss a lot of people. So that's gonna be the saddest part really, having to say goodbye to so many friends that we've made over the years."

Some of the store's most notable clientele include the members of No Doubt, who grew up in Orange County.

The store's final day will be on Feb. 18, but the store's two Riverside County locations will remain open.

