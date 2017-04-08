Photos: Grand Prix Races Through Long Beach

This weekend marks the 43rd Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. Drivers will carve their way through the nearly two-mile long, 11-turn temporary street circuit winds in Long Beach.

Events will run Friday through Sunday, and include a concert featuring Billy Idol, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. The annual event also features a lifestyle expo highlighting cars and automotive services.

The feature event is the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Verizon IndyCar, which takes place early Sunday afternoon. Here are a few moments from this weekend's events: