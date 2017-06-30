Photos: Matthew Perry's Stunning Sky-High Pad is For Sale

Matthew Perry is parting ways with his lavish mid-century modern mansion in the hills above the Sunset Strip.

The 47-year-old "Friends" star has listed the architectural gem on about a quarter acre for $13.5 million. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom house is located in the coveted Bird Streets neighborhood in Hollywood Hills West, where bird-themed streets like Oriole Drive, Blue Jay Way and Thrasher Avenue are home to A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jodie Foster. The Beatles' George Harrison brought even more fame to the neighborhood with a song titled "Blue Jay Way."

The single-story home features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that provide sweeping views from downtown LA to the beach, and direct access from the master bedroom to the infinity edge pool. Clean lines run throughout the structure and extend to the outdoor entertaining areas that include fire pits and a cabana. On a lower level, there's an indoor movie theater with windows looking directly into the pool.

