Super heroes, super villains and everyone in between came together this weekend for WonderCon 2017.

The convention, held March 31 through April 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center is a smaller scale Comic-Con complete with panels, screenings and of course, cosplay.

This year's WonderCon featured question and answer sessions with the cast and crew of shows like Gotham and Lucifer, an interactive screening of Joss Whedon's "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog," and a Star Wars Fan Tribute to Princess Leia.