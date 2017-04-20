Photos: New Mammals Born at LA Zoo

Baby fever is sweeping the Los Angeles Zoo. In the past month the zoo has welcomed a Nubian Ibex, born April 10, a Sichuan Takin born two days later and six Peninsular Pronghorns.



Peninsular Pronghorns are a critically endangered animal with only about 25 remaining the wild, according to Joshua Sisk Curator of Mammals at the Los Angeles Zoo. They are native to Baja Mexico. Since 2000 the LA Zoo has been part of a program to promote the conservation and breeding of pronghorns. The fawns are expected to remain at the zoo with each other for at least a year until they reach maturity.



"To be able to have six pronghorns running around in the yard is just great to see," Sisk said. "It’s just a testament to the great conservation work that zoos are doing."